Alex Nedeljkovic News: Shuts down Ducks

Nedeljkovic stopped 22 of 23 shots in a 2-1 victory over Anaheim on Thursday.

Nedeljkovic put together his strongest performance of the season, giving up a first-period goal to Alex Killorn before closing the door on the Ducks the rest of the way. It was the 28-year-old netminder's first victory of the year, having gone 1-2-1 since returning from a preseason lower-body injury. With Tristan Jarry trying to find his game in the minors, Nedeljkovic should continue to see the bulk of the workload, including Saturday's matchup with Montreal.