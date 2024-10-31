Fantasy Hockey
Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Nedeljkovic was the first goaltender off the ice at practice, indicating he will get the home start versus Anaheim on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Nedeljkovic has yet to pick up a win in three starts, going 0-2-1 with a 3.93 GAA and an .874 save percentage. He was good last season, when he took over from Tristan Jarry near the end of the season, as he managed an 18-7-7 record in 38 regular-season appearances. The Ducks are at the bottom of NHL scoring with 21 goals this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins
