Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting Thursday

Nedeljkovic was the first goaltender off the ice at practice, indicating he will get the home start versus Anaheim on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Nedeljkovic has yet to pick up a win in three starts, going 0-2-1 with a 3.93 GAA and an .874 save percentage. He was good last season, when he took over from Tristan Jarry near the end of the season, as he managed an 18-7-7 record in 38 regular-season appearances. The Ducks are at the bottom of NHL scoring with 21 goals this season.