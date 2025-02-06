Alex Newhook News: Bags apple Wednesday

Newhook managed an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Newhook has four points over three outings in February, matching his production from all of January. The 24-year-old has found some success on a new-look second line featuring Kirby Dach and Josh Anderson. Newhook is at 17 points, 73 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-13 rating through 54 appearances. He'll need to show success on offense over a longer span to generate fantasy interest.