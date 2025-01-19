Alex Newhook News: Offers helper Sunday
Newhook logged an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.
Newhook has three points over his last four contests (one goal, two assists). The 23-year-old forward helped out on a Christian Dvorak tally in the second period. Newhook remains in a second-line role as he has for most of the season, though he has not been particularly productive. He's picked up 12 points, 62 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-11 rating over 46 appearances, well off the pace that's seen him record at least 30 points in each of his first three NHL campaigns.
