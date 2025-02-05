Alex Newhook News: One of each Tuesday

Newhook scored a goal, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and logged three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Newhook gave the Canadiens their first lead of the game in the second period and also helped out on a Brendan Gallagher tally in the third. This was Newhook's first multi-point effort since Dec. 28 versus the Panthers. The 24-year-old forward has routinely filled a second-line role this season but has struggled to produce a strong level of offense. He's at 10 goals, 16 points (three on the power play), 73 shots on net, 59 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 53 appearances, well behind his output of 34 points in 55 contests in 2023-24.