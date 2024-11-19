Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Ovechkin is week-to-week due to a lower-leg injury, the Capitals announced Tuesday.

Ovechkin will undergo further evaluation by team physicians when the team returns to Washington on Wednesday. The 39-year-old Ovechkin sustained the injury following a collision with Utah's Jack McBain in Monday's game. Ovechkin has 15 goals and 25 points through 18 appearances this season. Connor McMichael could skate on the top line during Ovechkin's absence, while Hendrix Lapierre will likely play Thursday versus Colorado.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now