Alex Ovechkin Injury: Return seems imminent

Ovechkin (fibula) won't play in Friday's matchup with Carolina but hasn't been ruled out for Sunday or Monday's clash with the Kings or Bruins, respectively, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Ovechkin will be shelved for his 14th consecutive contest after suffering his broken fibula. Prior to his absence, the veteran winger has racked up 15 goals in 18 outings as he continues his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's 894 goals. Once cleared to play, Ovechkin will retake his spot on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.