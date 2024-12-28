Alex Ovechkin News: Chase back on with empty-netter

Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ovechkin missed 16 games with a fractured fibula, and he was eased back in with just 14:58 of ice time Saturday. That didn't stop him from depositing an empty-netter at 16:37 of the third period to secure the win. The 39-year-old is at 16 goals, 26 points, 66 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-15 rating through 19 appearances this season. He's 26 goals away from setting the all-time record, and if he can shake off the rust quickly, Capitals fans are in for a fun second half of the season as he continues his pursuit.