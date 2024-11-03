Alex Ovechkin News: Extends goal-scoring streak in loss

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Carolina.

Ovechkin scored his seventh goal of the season from his vintage spot on the man advantage in the first period to tie the game at one. It was his first power-play marker of the 2024-25 campaign. The 39-year-old has racked up five goals and four assists during his current four-game point streak. The Russian winger is second on the team in points with 14 (seven goals, seven assists) through 11 games, trailing only Dylan Strome (17).