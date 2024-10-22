Alex Pietrangelo News: Distributes three assists in win

Pietrangelo logged three assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

Pietrangelo was busy throughout the game, and he was rewarded by assisting on all three of the Golden Knights' third-period tallies. This big performance brought the 34-year-old defenseman to six assists over seven contests this season. He's added 12 blocked shots, 12 shots on net, five hits and a plus-4 rating. Pietrangelo had a down year in 2023-24 with 33 points in 64 regular-season appearances, but he started that campaign with nine points in 10 outings, so it's not unusual to see him put up strong stretch of offense.