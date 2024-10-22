Fantasy Hockey
Alex Pietrangelo headshot

Alex Pietrangelo News: Distributes three assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 22, 2024

Pietrangelo logged three assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

Pietrangelo was busy throughout the game, and he was rewarded by assisting on all three of the Golden Knights' third-period tallies. This big performance brought the 34-year-old defenseman to six assists over seven contests this season. He's added 12 blocked shots, 12 shots on net, five hits and a plus-4 rating. Pietrangelo had a down year in 2023-24 with 33 points in 64 regular-season appearances, but he started that campaign with nine points in 10 outings, so it's not unusual to see him put up strong stretch of offense.

Alex Pietrangelo
Vegas Golden Knights
