Alex Pietrangelo headshot

Alex Pietrangelo News: Nabs apple in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Pietrangelo logged an even-strength assist, four blocked shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

After starting the new year with just one point over seven appearances, Pietrangelo has recorded an assist in four straight games. The right-shot blueliner produced the secondary assist on Victor Olofsson's 11th goal of the campaign at 8:54 of the first period. While Pietrangelo's contributions in the assist department of late have been useful, he hasn't found the back of the net since Dec. 19. Through 45 appearances this season, the 35-year-old has accounted for three goals, 25 points and a plus-12 rating while playing in all situations.

Alex Pietrangelo
Vegas Golden Knights
