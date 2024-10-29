Alex Pietrangelo News: Nets first goal of season Monday

Pietrangelo scored a goal, took four shots and posted a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-0 win over the Flames.

Pietrangelo extended his point streak to a season-long four games, and although he's earned most of his fantasy value as a playmaker out of the blue line, this time he found the back of the net with a wrister the first period, ultimately setting the tone for the Golden Knights' easy win. One of the most productive defensemen in the league over the first weeks of the regular season, Pietrangelo is up to 12 points, with one goal and 11 helpers, over his first 10 regular-season contests.