Alex Pietrangelo headshot

Alex Pietrangelo News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Pietrangelo (upper body) will return to the lineup Wednesday against Colorado, per head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Pietrangelo will probably return to a top-pairing role and get time on the second power-play unit after missing the last three games. He has produced two goals, 12 assists, 39 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 16 hits across 19 appearances this season. Robert Hagg was returned to AHL Henderson on Wednesday to make room for Pietrangelo's spot in the lineup.

