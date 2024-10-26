Alex Pietrangelo News: Two more assists in win

Pietrangelo notched two assists, including one while shorthanded, in Saturday's 7-3 win over Sharks.

Pietrangelo has gone on a playmaking binge with eight helpers over his last three games. The defenseman is clearly benefiting from the Golden Knights leading the NHL in goals per game (4.67), and it helps that he also gets some power-play time. Pietrangelo hasn't scored one for himself yet, but he has 11 assists, 16 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-7 rating through nine contests.