Alex Steeves News: Sent to minors

Steeves was assigned to AHL Toronto on Sunday, according to PuckPedia.

Steeves contributed a goal and an assist in three games after being brought up from the minors Feb. 18. The 25-year-old will link back up with the Marlies, where he's recorded 29 markers and 17 helpers across 40 appearances in 2024-25. Steeves is the AHL's leading goal scorer this season, even though he's suited up for the Maple Leafs on seven occasions.