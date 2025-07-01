Alex Steeves News: Signs one-year contract

Steeves penned a one-year, $850,000 deal with Boston on Tuesday, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.

Steeves appeared in 14 NHL games during his four-year stint with the Leafs but will now join the Bruins in the hopes of securing more opportunities. The B's added the likes of Matej Blumel, Tanner Jeannot and Viktor Arvidsson in various deals Tuesday, so Steeves faces an uphill battle to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster.