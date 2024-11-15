Fantasy Hockey
Alex Tuch headshot

Alex Tuch News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Tuch registered a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Tuch notched a secondary helper in the first period before tying the score at 3-3 in the third period. The right-shot winger added four shots, one block, two hits and a plus-2 rating in 21:26 of ice time. Tuch has only been held off the scoresheet once over his last six games, and he's produced back-to-back multi-point performances. Overall, the Syracuse native is up to five goals, 11 assists and a plus-9 rating through 17 outings. Tuch trails only Tage Thompson for the team lead in points (18).

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
