Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev Injury: Could return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Georgiev (upper body) will participate in Wednesday's team skate and could be in the mix to return for Thursday's road game against Washington, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Georgiev sustained an upper-body injury last week and is on injured reserve, but he's closing in on a return to game action. Whether he'll be available Thursday depends on how he feels after Wednesday's team skate, but even if he's unavailable against the Capitals, it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up soon.

Alexandar Georgiev
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now