Alexandar Georgiev News: Between pipes against former team

Georgiev was the first goalie off Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the start at home against the Avalanche.

Georgiev was traded from Colorado to San Jose last week, and he's posted a 1-1-0 record, 3.52 GAA and .868 save percentage over his first two appearances with his new team. He'll draw the start for the third time in the Sharks' last four games and will face off against his former organization less than two weeks after being traded. Despite his familiarity with the team, the Avalanche could present a tough test Thursday, as they rank ninth in the league with 3.24 goals per game.