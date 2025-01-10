Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Loses it late Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Georgiev gave up two goals on 26 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

Georgiev's losing streak reached six games Friday, but this was his best performance during the skid. The 28-year-old gave up a goal to Barrett Hayton with 1:32 left in the third period, which was the difference. Georgiev is now 9-13-0 with a 3.46 GAA and an .878 save percentage over 25 appearances this season. Yaroslav Askarov is set to start at home versus the Wild on Saturday, and Georgiev could find himself on the bench more often until he gets back into the win column.

