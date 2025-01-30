Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Steady in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Georgiev stopped 20 of 22 shots in relief of Yaroslav Askarov in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

The Kraken didn't relent after the swap, but Georgiev was more effective in this contest. It's the first time in six appearances he's allowed fewer than three goals, though all of the previous outings in that span were starts. The 28-year-old remains at a 10-17-0 record with a 3.64 GAA and an .877 save percentage. With Askarov slumping, Georgiev could be back in a goaltending tandem with Vitek Vanecek (face) by the time the Sharks face the Canadiens on Tuesday.

