Alexandar Georgiev News: Strong showing Saturday

Georgiev stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Georgiev gave up an even-strength goal to Lucas Raymond in the final minutes of the second period, but he was excellent the rest of the way and recorded a win for the first time since Nov. 27. He's won just two of his last four starts, but the fact that he's posted a save percentage of at least .900 thrice in that span suggests he's playing well despite what the record might indicate. He'll rest Sunday against the Devils in the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he should return to defending the Avs crease against the Penguins on Tuesday.