Alexandar Georgiev News: Wins first game with new club

Georgiev stopped 17 of 20 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Georgiev was acquired in a trade from the Avalanche on Monday, and he registered a road win Thursday in his first appearance with San Jose. The 28-year-old has won his last two starts (one with Colorado), and he'll certainly have a chance to be the Sharks' No. 1 netminder -- Yaroslav Askarov is in the minors and Vitek Vanecek has struggled through the early portion of the 2024-25 campaign. Georgiev is up to a 9-7-0 record, .873 save percentage and 3.36 GAA through 19 total appearances.