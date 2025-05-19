Alexander Alexeyev News: Arrested Saturday

Alexeyev was arrested for public intoxication in Virginia on Saturday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

According to the report, Alexeyev was peppered-sprayed after police officers observed him assaulting a male individual. Alexeyev was treated for pepper-spray exposure by paramedics at the scene, and he was booked at Arlington County jail and later released. A court date has yet to be set for Alexeyev, who is a restricted free agent heading into 2025-26.