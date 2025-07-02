Alexander Alexeyev News: Inks one-year deal

Alexeyev signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Penguins on Wednesday, according to Wes Crosby of NHL.com.

Alexeyev had no points, a plus-2 rating, seven shots, nine hits and 14 blocks across eight regular-season appearances with the Capitals in 2024-25. He did spend the 2024-25 campaign primarily with Washington, and his lack of appearances can mostly be attributed to how often he was a healthy scratch. Alexeyev might find himself in a similar spot with Pittsburgh by making the team but not drawing into the lineup often.