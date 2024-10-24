Alexander Wennberg News: Gets on scoresheet with two helpers

Wennberg logged a pair of power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

These were Wennberg's first points in eight appearances to begin his Sharks career. The 30-year-old center was signed to a two-year, $10 million contract in free agency, but as a playmaker, he was always likely to struggle with unproven teammates all around him. Wennberg has added nine shots on net, seven blocked shots, five hits and a minus-7 rating. He has more value on the ice than in fantasy as a pass-first, defensive center.