Alexander Wennberg News: Hands out helper

Wennberg managed an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Wennberg has two goals and an assist over his last five contests. The 30-year-old center set up a Jack Thompson tally in the first period of this game. Wennberg is up to 10 goals, 24 assists, 74 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 30 hits and a minus-16 rating over 70 appearances in a middle-six role this season.