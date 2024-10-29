Alexander Wennberg News: Seals comeback win

Wennberg scored a power-play goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Utah.

Wennberg helped out on Tyler Toffoli's game-tying goal before scoring the game-winner himself at 1:26 of overtime. The standout number here is six shots -- that matches Wennberg's career high for shots in a game, a mark he last achieved Oct. 14, 2014 in his rookie campaign. The playmaking center has four points, 15 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 10 outings this season, with all of his points coming over the last three contests.