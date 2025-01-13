Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexander Wennberg headshot

Alexander Wennberg News: Slated to travel with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 10:33am

Wennberg (illness) is expected to be available for Tuesday's road matchup against the Red Wings, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Wennberg missed Saturday's game against the Wild due to an illness, but he's set to travel with the Sharks ahead of their upcoming five-game road trip, and head coach Ryan Warsofsky said that he expects the 30-year-old to play in Detroit. Over four appearances in January, Wennberg has recorded two assists, two blocked shots, a hit and a minus-2 rating while averaging 17:45 of ice time.

Alexander Wennberg
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now