Alexandre Carrier headshot

Alexandre Carrier Injury: Considered game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Carrier (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 5 against Washington, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Carrier sustained an injury during Sunday's Game 4 loss, and he missed Tuesday's practice session. The team will presumably wait to see how he feels during Wednesday's warmups before determining his status. Over the first four games of the series, he's recorded a goal, an assist, 11 blocked shots and seven hits while averaging 20:07 of ice time.

Alexandre Carrier
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
