Alexandre Carrier Injury: Day-to-day ahead of Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Carrier (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and won't practice Tuesday.

Carrier struggled to produce for much of April but has picked up three points in his last five outings. In his 51 regular-season appearances for the Habs, he managed 18 points, which, when combined with his seven points with Nashville, gets him to the 20-point threshold for the third time in the last four years.

