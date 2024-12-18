Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandre Carrier headshot

Alexandre Carrier Injury: Heading north in trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 7:08pm

Carrier (upper body) was traded from the Predators to the Canadiens on Wednesday in exchange for Justin Barron.

Carrier remains on injured reserve for now, but he participated in a morning skate Tuesday prior to the Predators' game against the Rangers. Per Eric Engels of Sportsnet, Carrier has been cleared to play, so expect him to be activated in short order. The 28-year-old is in the first season of a three-year contract and has often filled a top-four role in Nashville. He should continue to do so in Montreal, though power-play time is unlikely with Lane Hutson and Mike Matheson already established in that situation. Carrier has seven points, 49 blocked shots, 31 hits, 23 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 28 appearances this season.

Alexandre Carrier
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now