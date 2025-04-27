Alexandre Carrier Injury: Injured in Game 4 loss

Carrier sustained an undisclosed injury in the third period and did not return to Sunday's 5-2 to loss to the Capitals in Game 4, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Carrier was injured twice in this showdown -- he went to the locker room in the first period but was able to return, though the right-shot blueliner was forced out of the game for good after being flattened by Tom Wilson in the final frame. Carrier will presumably be fully evaluated Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday. If the 25-year-old is unable to suit up in a matchup that could end Montreal's season, Jayden Struble will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Game 3.