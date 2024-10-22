Alexei Toropchenko Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Toropchenko (lower body) will remain on the sideline ahead of Tuesday's clash with Winnipeg, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Toropchenko will be out of the lineup for his second consecutive contest due to his lower-body issue. Considering the 25-year-old winger is goalless through five games this season with just one assist to show for it, he may not have been included in the lineup even if healthy -- especially now that Alexandre Texier (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve.