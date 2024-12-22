Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anders Lee headshot

Anders Lee News: Dishes two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Lee logged two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lee has put together a solid month or so with six goals and eight assists over his last 13 contests. The 34-year-old winger is currently on the third line with Mathew Barzal and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, though forward combinations could be interchangeable for a while now that head coach Patrick Roy has a healthy group up front. Lee is at 13 goals, 14 assists, 104 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-2 rating through 34 appearances as one of the Islanders' best forwards this season.

Anders Lee
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now