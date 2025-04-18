Andreas Englund News: Reaches agreement with Nashville

Englund signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Predators on Friday.

Englund was slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, but he'll remain with the Predators for the 2025-26 campaign. The 29-year-old made 35 appearances between Los Angeles and Nashville this year and recorded a goal, two assists, 78 hits, 40 blocked shots and 48 PIM while averaging 13:16 of ice time.