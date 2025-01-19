Andrei Kuzmenko News: Strikes on power play in win

Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Kuzmenko had been scratched for the previous three games and entered Saturday stuck in a six-game point drought. He's struggled to bounce back after a lower-body injury cost him time in December, though he wasn't exactly lighting up the scoresheet before that. The 28-year-old winger has been limited to 11 points, 32 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 33 appearances. For now, Kuzmenko is in competition with Walker Duehr for the last spot in the lineup.