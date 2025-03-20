Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Unlikely to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Svechnikov (upper body) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Sharks, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

There was hope that Svechnikov would be able to return for Thursday's matchup, but it appears as though he'll be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game. His next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday in Los Angeles, while Tyson Jost will likely remain in the lineup against San Jose.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
