Andrei Svechnikov News: Garners assist in win

Svechnikov recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Svechnikov has found the scoresheet in four of the Hurricanes' first six games, earning a goal and four assists. He's seen consistent top-line minutes, putting him in a good position to maintain his pace. The winger has added 25 shots on net, nine hits, six PIM and a minus-1 rating. Svechnikov has historically been strong in shots, hits and PIM, though he's yet to maintain a point-per-game pace over a full season.