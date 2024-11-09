Andrei Svechnikov News: On eight-game point streak

Svechnikov logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Svechnikov extended his point streak to eight games (four goals, six helpers) when he helped out on a Martin Necas tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Svechnikov has been fairly consistent so far, getting on the scoresheet in 11 of 13 contests. He has five goals, nine assists, 45 shots on net, 21 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating while filling a top-line role.