Andrei Svechnikov News: Three-point effort against Boston

Svechnikov scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Bruins.

The 24-year-old winger has had a strong start to the season as part of a Carolina offense that has scored at least three goals in eight straight matches and which sits seventh in the NHL with 3.89 goals per game. Svechnikov has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight contests, and through nine outings he's collected four goals and 10 points. He hasn't stayed healthy for anything close to a full campaign since 2021-22, when he delivered 30 goals and 69 points in 78 regular-season games, but if Svechnikov can stay on the ice in 2024-25, a career-best season should follow for the second overall pick in the 2018 Draft.