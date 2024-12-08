Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Banks victory against Vancouver

Vasilevskiy turned aside 23 of 25 shots Sunday in a 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Vasilevskiy has gotten off to a great start in December -- he's allowed just three goals combined in back-to-back wins. This comes after the Russian netminder conceded a total of nine goals across his previous two starts, both of which were losses. Vasilevskiy is still a workhorse at 30 years old -- his 21 starts are tied for second-most in the NHL. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is sporting a 12-8-1 record, .909 save percentage and 2.40 GAA through 21 appearances.