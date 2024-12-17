Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Exits ice first Tuesday

Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home against Columbus.

Vasilevskiy comes into Tuesday's matchup with some extra rest after getting the night off versus the Kraken on Saturday. In his last five outings, the 30-year-old backstop went 3-2-0 with a 2.45 GAA and .901 save percentage. Even with his recent inconsistencies. Vasilevskiy should continue to see the majority of the start for the Lightning ahead of Jonas Johansson.