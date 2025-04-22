Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: First off at morning skate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Vasilevskiy is set to start at home Tuesday against the Panthers in Game 1, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy finished the regular season playing at a high level, earning an 8-2-2 record, 1.73 GAA and .929 save percentage over his last 12 appearances. The Panthers are close to being fully healthy, but the status of Matthew Tkachuk (groin) for Game 1 has yet to be determined. Vasilevskiy has been excellent in postseason play throughout his 11-year career, sporting a 66-46-0 record, .920 save percentage and 2.41 GAA over 115 appearances.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now