Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: First off ice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports, and is slated to defend the home crease versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy has been outstanding in the month of December, going 5-2-0 with a 2.17 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Overall, the 30-year-old Russian is 15-10-1 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.41 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The slumping Rangers are 4-13-0 in their last 17 games and have averaged 2.82 goals per game in 2024-25.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
