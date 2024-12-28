Andrei Vasilevskiy News: First off ice Saturday

Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports, and is slated to defend the home crease versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy has been outstanding in the month of December, going 5-2-0 with a 2.17 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Overall, the 30-year-old Russian is 15-10-1 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.41 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The slumping Rangers are 4-13-0 in their last 17 games and have averaged 2.82 goals per game in 2024-25.