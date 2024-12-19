Anthony Duclair Injury: Game-time decision for Friday

Duclair (lower body) will be a game-time decision when the Islanders square off with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Duclair has been out of action since Oct. 19 against the Canadiens, a stretch of 28 games on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. In addition to resuming a top-six role, the 29-year-old winger should see minutes with the man advantage -- a role he's filled in each of his previous stops. Prior to his absence, Duclair had registered two goals and one assist in five contests.