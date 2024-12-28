Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Duclair headshot

Anthony Duclair News: First goal since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Duclair scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Duclair put the Islanders ahead 2-1 in the second period. The goal was his first in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury, and he's added two assists in that span. While he's in a middle-six role for now, he's been productive and could move up the lineup if head coach Patrick Roy makes any changes. Duclair has three goals, three helpers, 11 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over eight appearances in 2024-25.

Anthony Duclair
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now