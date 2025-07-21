Anthony Mantha News: Set for 2025-26 campaign
Mantha (knee) expects to be 100 percent for the start of training camp, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Monday.
Mantha was limited to just 13 games for the Flames last season before his ACL injury ended his campaign early. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old winger was putting up solid offensive numbers with four goals and three helpers. Barring any more offseason moves by the Penguins, Mantha should head into the 2025-26 campaign on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and is certainly capable of reaching the 20-goal threshold in that role -- though if Mantha does produce that well, general manager Kyle Dubas will almost certainly trade him at the deadline.
