Anton Lundell News: Generates helper in Game 5 win

Lundell logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Lundell is now on a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists). The 23-year-old center set up Brad Marchand's opening tally at 9:12 of the first period. Lundell has provided valuable depth scoring with 17 points, 44 shots on net and a plus-18 rating over 22 playoff outings, primarily from a third-line role.