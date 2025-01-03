Anton Lundell News: Lights lamp in loss

Lundell scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Lundell's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, but it was all the Panthers could put past Pyotr Kochetkov. The tally snapped a 14-game goal drought for Lundell, who added six assists and 23 shots on net in that span. The third-line center is up to nine goals, 25 points, 78 shots on net, 59 hits, 30 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 38 appearances. He's been steady lately and remains on track for the first 50-point campaign of his career.